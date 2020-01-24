Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Up 71.5% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $452,014.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 71.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

