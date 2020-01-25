$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

