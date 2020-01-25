-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

AUPH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 1,549,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

