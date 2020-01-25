$0.25 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 11,681,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,487,211. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.