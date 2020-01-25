-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 673,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,181. The stock has a market cap of $738.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

