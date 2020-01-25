$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

