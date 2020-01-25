$0.37 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,852,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

