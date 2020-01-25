-$0.57 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,956. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

