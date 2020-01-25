-$0.70 EPS Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.61). Forty Seven reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTSV traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. 631,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,205. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

