$0.99 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,385. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,415.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

