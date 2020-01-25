0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $647,473.00 and approximately $820,520.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,663,650 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

