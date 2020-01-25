$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Insperity posted sales of $966.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 152.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 296,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $19,884,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.