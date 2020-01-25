$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,843,000 after buying an additional 129,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $202,581,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.79. 683,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.