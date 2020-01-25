$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,297. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

