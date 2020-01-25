$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 1,379,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,294. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.