$1.76 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $1.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Uniqure reported sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. 474,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,858 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Uniqure by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

