$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. IBM posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $13.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in IBM by 931.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in IBM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $140.56. 5,579,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,636. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.