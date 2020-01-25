10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

