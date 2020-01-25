1,150 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $137,237,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.23. 1,556,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.