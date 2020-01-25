1,195 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 629,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,606. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

