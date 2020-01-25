$125.97 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $125.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $98.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $420.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $422.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.65 million, with estimates ranging from $531.29 million to $538.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

