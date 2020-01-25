13,160 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,160 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 0.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,236,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006,464. The company has a market capitalization of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

