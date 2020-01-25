$132.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $132.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $133.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $530.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.06 million to $537.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.50 million, with estimates ranging from $528.98 million to $553.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 733,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,478. The company has a market cap of $534.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $162,138. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

