$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.95. 1,763,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,200. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $244.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

