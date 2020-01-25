2,360 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 727,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 371,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,136 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.