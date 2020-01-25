3,111 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

