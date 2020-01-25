432,960 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

