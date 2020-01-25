$472.28 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $472.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.30 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $461.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CENT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

CENT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 49,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,800. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

