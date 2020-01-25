$499.00 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to post sales of $499.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $496.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $542.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on I shares. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,470,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 9,157,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

