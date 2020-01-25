$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

