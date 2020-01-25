$614.51 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post sales of $614.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $621.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.