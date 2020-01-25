$685.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report sales of $685.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.80 million and the highest is $686.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $683.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

NYSE HRC traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 1,450,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.