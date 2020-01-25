795 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $150.38. 3,141,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

