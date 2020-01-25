AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

