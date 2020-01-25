ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,104,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,144. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABB by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ABB by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABB by 3,012.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

