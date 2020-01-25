Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Accuray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Accuray by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.