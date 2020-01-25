Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.