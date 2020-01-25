Achain Price Down 5.3% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $292,052.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Koinex and Huobi. During the last week, Achain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Indodax, OKEx, OOOBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.