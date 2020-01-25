adbank (ADB) Market Cap Hits $709,904.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 87.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $709,904.00 and approximately $38,474.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded up 79.6% against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,850,563 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.