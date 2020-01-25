Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Downgraded to “Add” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to an add rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,302 ($30.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,267.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

