Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Adobe worth $242,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.37. 1,630,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.09. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.