Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

