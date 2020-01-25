Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Position Reduced by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,269,000 after buying an additional 72,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 97,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,097,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

AL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 664,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $487,937.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

