Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

