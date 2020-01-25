Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
