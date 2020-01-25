Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

