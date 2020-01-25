Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Up 3%

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.52, approximately 177,042 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.65 million.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

