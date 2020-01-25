Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley raised Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 85,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

