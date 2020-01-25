Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

