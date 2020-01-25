Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $127.35 million and $38.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,069,937,818 coins and its circulating supply is 538,665,975 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

