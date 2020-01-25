All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0034

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $24.68 and $18.94. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $73,426.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.05504873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

